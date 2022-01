Officials with UGI say a relief valve was releasing above-ground gas at a substation along Lee Park Avenue.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some residents in Hanover Township were briefly forced from their homes on a cold night.

UGI says the valve was working as intended but the homes were evacuated as a precaution.