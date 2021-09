According to UGI, a contractor hit a gas line while working along Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Crews were working to fix a gas leak in Lackawanna County.

That happened around 12:30 p.m. near Home Depot.

Commerce Boulevard was completely closed in the area for about an hour while crews tried to make repairs.