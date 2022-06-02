Loving the cold at Wally Ice Fest

An event in Pike County thrives on the cold temperatures and thick ice.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The Wally Ice Fest winter sports festival celebrates everything winter from ice skating to curling.

Organizers have had to change locations over the years to ensure the ice is thick enough to skate on.

This year, Lake Russell Maple Farm near Newfoundland hosted the festival.

For some attendees, getting to play some signature pond hockey makes being out in the cold worth it.

"Just to be able to be outdoors on the ice, and skating with your friends, have a couple beers, it's a great experience. It's nothing like it. You can play in your rinks all day long, but when you're outside and you're playing on the ice, it's rough, but it's great," said Vincent Rodriguez, Clarks Summit.

The festival also included live music and axe throwing in Pike County.