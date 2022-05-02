Ice rink opens in downtown Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes-Barre used federal COVID relief money to purchase an ice rink for Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — On Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Saturday morning, the only thing not freezing was the ice.

"It's not that cold out. Come on out," said Mayor George Brown.

While the temps were in the teens people came out for the opening of downtown Wilkes-Barre's own ice rink. Except the surface skates glided across is synthetic. It's a special type of plastic designed to give skaters that frozen feel.

"It's great being on any type of ice, to be honest with you. I think it'll be great to give kids a chance to skate on this. It takes getting used to, but the more we've skated over it the better it feels," said Joe Antonelli, Plains Township.

Though the rink won't melt, this is meant to be a wintertime attraction.

The ice rink is open each day from 10 a.m. in the morning until dusk through the end of March.

The only exception is the day of Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Parade.

Skaters do have to bring their own skates but entry to the rink is free.

"I feel like I'm 12 years old again! I love it. Skating keeps you young, it really does," said Karel Zubris, Plains Township.

Wilkes-Barre's mayor and city council purchased the ice rink with money from the Federal American Rescue Plan.

Visitors say the rink just below the Wilkes-Barre sign on the square can have a dual purpose.

"It's the whole idea of getting outside and enjoying the fresh air, especially during these times, during the pandemic. We can breathe, get some fresh air. What a great day! I know it's cold but this is a great workout out here," said Zubris.

Plus, Mayor George brown says, it gives families an excuse to visit downtown businesses hit hard over the past two years.

"This is an investment in Public Square, it's an investment in the city. Tourism, it brings people out. Have a good time, maybe go to a restaurant and have something to eat," said Mayor Brown.