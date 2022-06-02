Sweet competition in Lackawanna County

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Organizers with Hope for Leukemia hosted Cupcake Wars Sunday afternoon in Olyphant.
Bakers put their skills to the test to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
For one organizer, the effort is close to her heart.
"It is very important to me because we've been doing this since 2009, and it's for my great grandfather. He lost his life to leukemia. So I'm just happy that everyone's finally becoming aware of this, and I just don't want families to do this alone," said Organizer Laynie Buli.
