DCNR program shapes the next generation of conservation workers

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — From digging new holes for waste cans to repainting parking lines, it's the little things here at Promised Land State Park near Newfoundland that make things that much better for visitors.

And these people with the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps program are behind the work.

"I have learned so much in the time I have been here. I've learned about mushrooms and trees. Everything about the environment doesn't just entail painting lines and all that stuff we've been doing. So yeah, we do, do that, but we also learn so much more, and that's what I think makes it so great," said Marshall Davis, a crew member part of the program.

The program under the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources gives people like Marshall Davis hands-on experience about what it's like to work in the conservation field.

An industry he wants to work in, in the future.

Davis plans to study Geo-Science at Bloomsburg University in the fall.

He's using the program as an opportunity to learn more.

"Where it's going to take me. I'm hoping it'll look good on a resume, and I'm sure it will, so hopefully, it will help me get my foot in the door for future career opportunities with the state here," Davis said.

Crew members don't just complete conservation projects like staining this bridge. They also learn about the environment and the importance of state parks.

"So just showing them what's out there and the opportunities that are out there in work in conservation fields. Some of them work on their environmental days with other agencies. So like PA Fish and Boat Commission, Game Commission, things like that so. But like I said, they see something that sparks their interest, and maybe they decide to go to school for that," said Emily Borcz, the program assistant for PA Outdoor Corps.

More than 1,200 young people have taken part in the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps since 2016.

Despite some of the work being hard, those taking part say it's rewarding.

"Being able to come out to the parks and state forests and od jobs here, you get that self-fulfillment, and you have people that visit the parks and walk by and thank you for all the work you're doing," said Zane Loomis, a crew Leader for the program.

Once all the projects are completed here at Promised Land State Park, the crew members will move on to Ricketts Glenn State Park and Lackawanna State Park.