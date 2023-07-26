Outdoor workers finding ways to beat the heat

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress found people in Luzerne County who make a living working outdoors.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Work goes on even as the temperature rises.

"I would say the air is thick, it gets swampy out here. It is at times unbearable," said Mark Linker Jr.

It's just another day on the job for people who have to do their work outdoors

"Just get up in the morning, set everybody up, and get ready for a normal day," said Paul Angeli, owner of PA Landscaping.

Newswatch 16 found lots of roadwork and other projects going on throughout Luzerne County.

In Plains Township, the trees were getting pruned and trimmed by workers at PA Landscaping. The owner says after years of doing this job, you learn how to power through the hot days.

"We're used to it, it's been over 30 years we've been in business, so we take more breaks, enjoy the nice weather, beats winter," said Angeli.

Workers with Dave and Matt's Contracting were working on a project on Parsonage Street in The City of Pittston. Workers say the heat is nothing to mess with, so they make sure to take precautions.

"Just staying hydrated is the most important thing; obviously, wearing layers rather than exposing yourself to the sun is more safe. The homeowners are very nice to allow us to use their restrooms and give us Gatorade or water," said Linker.

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s throughout the rest of the week, workers say they know when it's time to call it quits.

"Our average time is maybe 3:30 when it's like this, we'll knock everybody off and more hydration, and you move a little slower," said Angeli.