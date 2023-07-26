147th Troy Fair in Bradford County

The Troy Fair runs through Saturday, and Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize spent some time there on Wednesday.

TROY, Pa. — Whether you enjoy rides, games, animals, or all of the above, there is a lot to do at the Troy Fair. The event in Bradford County is in its 147th year.

"This year, we have a butterfly encounter that's new. We have our racing pigs, things like that. Chris Janson tonight with opening act Clark Jackson. Today we have the market animals going on," said Cathy Jenkins, the fair president.

The animals are a big draw at the Troy Fair. Many of the people showing them are involved with 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

Evan Westerfield of Ulster is showing his pig named Big Bertha.

"It's really nice to be able to teach people that don't know anything about these animals. It's nice to have a job every day to work with animals."

One of the toughest decisions is figuring out what to eat.

"Oh, the food! The food is really good. There is a huge choice. There are many more vendors than you would expect for a small-town fair like this," said Mike Simons from Millerton.

There are nearly 200 vendors at the Troy Fair. Some of them have been coming for decades. They tell Newswatch 16 they look forward to coming year after year.

"We have a lot of loyal customers who come year after year. If we're late pulling in, they say, 'We were so worried you weren't going to be here,'" said Carmalena Stoltzfus Lyengar of Dutch Country Concessions.

Dutch Country Concessions has been selling pretzels at the Troy Fair for more than 20 years.

"I love it because it's still a Grange fair. There's goats and chickens and cows, bunnies, and all of that. I love how they have competitions for flowers and vegetables, and people are so friendly."

The 147th Troy Fair runs through Saturday.