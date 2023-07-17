Best in show: Farm animals at the fair

Farm animals of all kinds are on display this week at the Lycoming County Fair.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — When it comes to the Lycoming County Fair, farm animals are one of the event's biggest attractions.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the fairgrounds in Hughesville to check on the animals and talk to those showing them off.

"We got here yesterday, and I have been clipping ever since to get the cows ready for the shows Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday," said Alex Burleigh of Muncy.

"It is always a good time. These cows coming to the shows are pretty friendly. It is always fun to have people come around and ask about your cows. It is just a good time," said Brock Champluvier of Wyalusing.

Paige Jordan has been showing cows for five years. She says it's one of her favorite times of the year.

"You wash them in the morning, you feed them, you walk them and give them water, and then you show them throughout the week," said Jordan of Muncy Valley.

Logan Armstrong's lamb won best in show at the fair's Open competition. He says a lot of hard work goes into making sure your lamb looks just right.

"They are looking for a lamb that carries the most muscle and meat well on a body while also functioning and walking around the show ring and look good while it does it," Armstrong said.

Plenty of people came out to see the animals on display despite a code orange air quality alert caused by the Canadian wildfires. Alex Burleigh says he doesn't believe the haze has much effect on his cows.

"Nothing to my knowledge that it has. I haven't noticed anything different, so I think we are good in that regard," he said.

The Lycoming County Fair will run through Saturday, June 22nd, in Hughesville.