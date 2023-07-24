Montour County Fair spotlights 4-H Kids

The Montour DeLong Community Fair runs all week near Washingtonville.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The Montour-DeLong Community Fair is in its 85th year in the Washingtonville area. The event has all the ingredients of a good fair.

"Rides, food stands, games, livestock, tractor pulls, lots of entertainment coming from all over," Montour-DeLong Fair President Julie Cope said.

Before the rides and food stands opened, the livestock competitions were well underway. Organizers say 99 percent of the participants belong to 4-H clubs.

"You meet a lot of great people. You get to spend the week here, and you get to spend the time with your animals, and it's a lot of work, but it's fun," Molly Thomas of Catawissa said.

Molly was getting Alfie ready to show. It takes a lot of work, and preparations start months in advance.

"You feed morning and night. We have to clip them, shear them all, clip cows, clean them, bathe them, water them, make sure they're good," Molly said.

Molly and her sister Emma are part of the junior fair board.

"We basically just help out in the barn and get everything ready. We get the barn set up, painted, and do a bunch of activities alongside of that," Emma said.

There are all kinds of animals here.

"Market steer, market goats, market lambs, all your breeding animals. Dairy goats come in today and leave today. They won't be here all week. Of course, we have dairy cows as well," Cope said.