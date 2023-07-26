Staying cool at Promised Land State Park

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice takes us to the beach in Pike County, where many were looking to beat the heat.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The ducks weren't the only ones trying to stay cool at Promised Land State Park near Newfoundland.

"I just walk in the water, cool off. Yeah, as long as I have some water by me, I'm good," said Taylor resident Sue McGowan.

From swimming to boat rides, people spent the day enjoying some sun and sand.

"All the heat is coming. It's cool here, nice breeze, and the kids get to run around and do whatever they want, so it's good," said Kathy Manning from Cresco.

"Swimming, having a day out with our family," Justin Gervasi said. "It's nice out, not raining."

After some unsettled weather, family members from Taylor were happy to spend the day outside.

"Little cloudy, but hopefully we have no rain. It's getting bad with the thunderstorms. You go to something, and then you can't do it, so we're hoping for a good one today," McGowan said.

While some decided to stay in the water to stay cool, others thought spending their day in the shade would be best.

"I want to be in the shade. I don't want to be in the sun, and this way, we can see her when she goes into the water, and it's a really great place here," Manning said.

Leah Metz and her family from Monroe County were visiting the park for the day. Metz says she only likes the summer for one reason.

"I would rather it's hot because my birthday is in the summer."

With warmer weather in the forecast for the next couple of days, people say they plan to spend their time near the water.