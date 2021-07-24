Wrapping up Go Joe 24 and St. Joseph's Center Telethon

Go Joe 24 raised $254,179.22 for St. Joseph's Center.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Go Joe 24 is officially in the books.

Morning Meteorologist Joe Snedeker's annual bike ride to raise money for St. Joseph's Center wrapped up on Saturday night.

Joe kicked off Day 6 of pedaling in Susquehanna County.

He made his way through Forest City, then through his neck of the woods: the Carbondale area.

He landed at Marywood University during our telethon for St. Joseph's Center before making his way to WNEP in Moosic.

This year, $313,105 was raised for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton, which provides programs and services for children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

