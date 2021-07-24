Wrapping up Go Joe 24 and St. Joseph's Center Telethon

MOOSIC, Pa. — Go Joe 24 is officially in the books.
Morning Meteorologist Joe Snedeker's annual bike ride to raise money for St. Joseph's Center wrapped up on Saturday night.
Joe kicked off Day 6 of pedaling in Susquehanna County.
He made his way through Forest City, then through his neck of the woods: the Carbondale area.
He landed at Marywood University during our telethon for St. Joseph's Center before making his way to WNEP in Moosic.
This year, $313,105 was raised for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton, which provides programs and services for children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Go Joe 24 raised $254,179.
You still have another chance to support St. Joseph's Center! A drive-thru chicken dinner will be served on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Marywood University, you can purchase tickets here.