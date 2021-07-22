Go Joe 24 day 4 recap

It was a long day back out on the road for Joe after a well-deserved day of rest.

Day 4 of Go Joe 24 took Joe and company into the Wyoming Valley and then north into the Endless Mountains.

Joe Snedeker pedaled from our station here in Moosic all the way to Wyalusing in Bradford County.

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating followed Joe around Thursday and wrapped up Go Joe Day 4.

Joe and crew will hit the road again tomorrow and will make their windy way to Jim Thorpe.

We'll wrap the week up at Saint Joe's scaled-back Summer Fest.

The festival at Marywood University includes WNEP's Telethon for St. Joe's, which runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, right here on WNEP.

There's no Saint Joseph's Festival this year due to the pandemic, but there will be a take-out Chicken Dinner this weekend!

That's from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Marywood University.

Tickets cost $15 each and must be purchased in advance online.

