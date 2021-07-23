Go Joe Day 5: Through the Poconos

Morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker is nearing the end of his charity bicycle ride for St. Joseph's Center. Day 5 of Go Joe 24 is officially in the books.

Our morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker departed WNEP on Go Joe 24 Day 5 just after 8:30 a.m. Day 5's trip was more than 70 miles through the Poconos to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.

Joe was greeted in many communities along the way. A good-sized crowd was waiting for him at the Gouldsboro train station.

Even though Joe was busy biking up hills and through some tough road terrain, he had time to do an interview of his own.

After making his way down Route 423, Joe had to make a stop at Pocono Raceway. While there, Pocono Raceway officials told us that they were donating $1,000 to St. Joseph's Center.

We'll wrap the week up at St. Joe's scaled-back Summer Fest.

The festival at Marywood University includes WNEP's Telethon for St. Joe's, which runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, on WNEP.