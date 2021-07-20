Go Joe 24 day 2: On the road again

Our Joe Snedeker left Frackville Tuesday morning and his friends and fans along the way did not disappoint.

Go Joe 24 day 2 was a more than a 70-mile bike ride from Frackville to Hughesville in Lycoming County.

Joe rode his bike through the coal region of our coverage area and folks definitely came out to support.

Not only did they bring signs and cheer him on, but they also made donations to the St. Joseph's Center.

There have been thousands of dollars donated over the first two days of the ride.

Gregory Fleck, who suffers from cerebral palsy, raised over 900 dollars to donate to the Go Joe bike ride by riding his tricycle.

He has raised thousands of dollars over the years for Saint Joe's.

"I think I have raised a couple thousand dollars. I want to donate it all to the center because it really touches my heart and the kids at Saint Joseph's and the adults too, lets not forget about them, make me really happy," said Fleck of Milton.