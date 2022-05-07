Police searching for shooting suspect in Northumberland County

After an early morning shooting in Mount Carmel, one person is injured and police are searching for the suspect.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — One man was injured, and another man is on the run after a shooting early Saturday morning in Northumberland County.

Mount Carmel Police say they were called to the area of Dorko's Bar along South Poplar Street just before midnight for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds, and the suspect had fled the scene.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect. Instead, the man led police on a high-speed car chase, then crashed in the area of Second and Plum Streets.

The suspect had again fled the scene after the crash, but a K-9 was able to track the suspect's scent back to their residence.

Police then identified the suspect as 36-year-old Bruce Thompson Jr.

When police arrived at Thompson's residence, they discovered he had fled in another vehicle.

Police say Thompson faces several charges, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Officials say Thompson is armed and dangerous. If you spot him, police ask you not approach him and to call 911.

