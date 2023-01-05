New parking meters, rate increase in Sunbury

Text to pay parking meters are being installed in the city's downtown.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The new year can be a time for change and that's what is happening with the parking meters in Sunbury. The city is installing 400 new meters and the hourly rate is increasing to 50 cents from 25 cents.

"Yes we did double it but compared to other local municipalities around us, we are still relatively cheaper for having only 50 cents an hour," Mayor Josh Brosious said.

Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious says the price had been the same for about 30 years and many of the current meters are broken. There are mixed reactions to the price increase.

"If they raise the price and keep closing down the stores, why are the people going to come here and shop," Mary Estany asked.

"As every other city, they cities themselves are trying their best to keep up with times," Pedro Reyes said.

Another change for the new year: there will be a "text to park" option for those who don't have change.

"There's a number that you text and it will send you a link to your phone. It's very user-friendly. You put in your credit card information, your license plate number and how much time you want," Brosious said.

Not everyone is on board with that either.

"I don't have my phone on me half the time so I don't like it," Debbie Fetterman said.

"I think it's part of the advancement of just the city itself. We have more people coming in and we have to keep expanding," Reyes said.

"Change, yes no one likes it but it was something that had to happen. I think once we get it in place, everyone will wonder how we ever lived without it," Brosious said.