Sunbury brings back its New Year's Eve celebration

It's been three years since Sunbury has had a public New Year's Eve celebration and this year the city is bringing it back.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sunbury employees and volunteers decorated the gazebo at Cameron Park, getting it ready for this weekend's New Year's Eve celebration.

The event was canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're just trying to up our game from 2019 so we can ring in 2023 bigger and better than ever," said Josh Brosious, Sunbury mayor.

Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and Kyle Alexander are two of the event's organizers.

"We're just trying to bring people out of their homes, do something different, come down, support a local business and do something different to ring in the new year," said Brosious.

The event starts with free ice skating at 1 p.m. at the city's ice rink.

"There's going to be light refreshments with cookies, cupcakes, and hot chocolate. We're going to have some Christmas characters there. Santa and the Grinch will be there for the kids for pictures," said Brosious.

Starting at 7 p.m. in Cameron Park will be the Winter Wine and Brew Fest. Streets will be blocked off.

There will be heated tents, food vendors, alcohol, and live music.

"There's going to be shuttle pickups here at all of the fire companies in Sunbury and one in Northumberland as well so folks in Northumberland that want to come over don't have to worry about driving," said Kyle Alexander.

And it's hard to miss this 20-foot light bulb outside Sunbury City Hall.

It will be lit up along Market Street at midnight. If you'd rather watch the festivities in Time Square, this event will have two large projection screens.

"You'll be able to watch the New Year's Eve celebration from New York City plus you'll be able to take in the city of Sunbury's celebration as well," said Alexander.

The event kicks off Saturday afternoon in Sunbury.