Northumberland County Children and Youth Services hands out toys

Typically, people are not happy to see Children and Youth Services. But families in Northumberland County were looking forward to this visit.

SUNBURY, Pa. — There are toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury, and organizers say this is only a fraction of what they started with. This is the annual toy distribution held by Northumberland County Children and Youth.

"We were having families here getting diapers, winter coats. We have a family whose mode of transportation is a wagon; that's what they're getting for Christmas," organizer Carla Clark said.

This is the 36th year for the toy distribution. Children and Youth caseworkers refer families they work with to this program.

This year's giveaway provides presents for around 900 children in Northumberland County.

"It's a little bit less than last year, but it's about the average amount that we typically serve," Clark said.

Megan Jamieson of Paxinos has three kids. Jamieson says because of the toy distribution, she has one less thing to worry about at Christmas.

"It's really good because families who can't afford to get stuff for their kids, they have this option," Jamieson said.

Clark starts planning the toy distribution in August. She says this is meeting a need that some people would not be able to meet otherwise.

"If they're unable to pick them up, our caseworkers will deliver them to the families to ensure the children have them for Christmas," Clark said.

Clark tells Newswatch 16 this is the only time of year that some people are happy to see Children and Youth.