Local kids take home Farm Show butter sculpture prizes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is famous for its butter sculptures.

Some local artists showed off their sculpting skills for the second annual PA Farm Show Butter Up Butter Sculpture Competition.

Natalee, Sophia, and Laura Amundson of Northumberland County took home prizes for their efforts.

And Yseult Barbedette of Schuylkill County won in the high school division.

All the winners will receive gift cards for the work on their buttery displays.

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off on January 8 in Harrisburg.