2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show dates announced

State officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon at a farm in Cambria County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's official the 106 farm show will be back to normal in 2022.

Milkshakes and potato donuts included.

State officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon at a farm in Cambria County.

Last year, was a rather unusual one for the annual event in Harrisburg.

You may remember back in January, the farm show was held virtually for the first time in its history due to health and safety concerns.

Farm show organizers say some of those virtual elements will return in 2022.

But the bulk of the show will be in person.

The theme? "Harvesting more."

And there was even a butter sculpture on hand for Thursday's official announcement.

"We're so pleased to have come through and navigate our way out of covid 19 and still be able come together and to celebrate the best of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania agriculture and that is our farm show," said Russell Redding, Pa Secretary of Agriculture.

The 106th Pennsylvania farm show will kick off in just 114 days.