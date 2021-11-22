'Butter Up!' sculpture contest returns to Farm Show

The contest is back for a second year, inviting Pennsylvanians to test their sculpting skills for prizes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania Farm Show are bringing back the "Butter Up!" sculpture contest to Pennsylvania for the second year in a row.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to test their sculpting skills and craft a one-of-a-kind figure made entirely of butter.

Submissions from six age groups will once again be conducted and judged online, with generous gift card prizes donated by the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA).

Guidelines for the "Butter Up!" contest include:

Individuals can use up to five pounds of butter;

Are allowed to use chicken wire, sculpting wire, and a base to support the design;

Cannot use food dye or coloring of any kind to enhance the butter; and

Sculptures must be unique, individual work of the entrants.

Entrants are also encouraged to support PA's dairy industry by using local butter.

More information on the "Butter Up!" contest can be found by clicking here.