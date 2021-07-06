Knoebels Amusement Resort increasing wages

Knoebels Amusement Resort announced wage increases for new and returning seasonal employees.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Brittany Bortz is a head start teacher but is spending her tenth summer as a ride operator at Knoebels Amusement Resort. She enjoys her seasonal job.

"We all get along very well. You kind of create your own family in a way and those people keep me coming back," Bortz said.

Brittany and other seasonal employees were happy to find out that Knoebels recently announced wage increases for both new and current workers.

"Starting ride operator will now start at $11 per hour," Human Resources Director Jon Anderson said.

The announcement was made over the weekend as the park near Elysburg celebrated its 95th anniversary.

This comes less than two weeks after Knoebels announced that seasonal employees who are 16 or older are eligible to win a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Employees must work 250 hours this summer in order to get a chance to win the SUV.

"I was really pumped for that because as a returning employee it's always nice to see that you are being valued as a returner and getting that extra incentive to come back," Bortz said.

In addition to that, Knoebels is offering $5,000 in gift cards for seasonal employees who work at least 250 hours by Labor Day.

"It's going to be 150 gift cards, so 150 have the opportunity to earn something and win something in addition to the car," Anderson said.

If you're interested in working at Knoebels you'll have the chance to apply in person and possibly get hired on the spot.