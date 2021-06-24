Work at Knoebels, win an SUV

Businesses are trying to find ways to attract and retain workers as the pandemic winds down. Knoebels Amusement Resort is giving away an SUV as an incentive.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — A 2021 Chevy Trailblazer on display at Knoebels Amusement Resort is a hot topic among park employees.

"I've heard it a few times since I walked in, some people excited over here, some people excited over there. A lot of people are really hyped about it," Dylan Taylor said.

The SUV is not just on display for people to look at. It's an incentive for current and future employees. Seasonal Knoebels employees can win this vehicle.

"Our team members have to work 250 hours, and then every additional 25 hours after that, they gain an additional entry into the drawing," Knoebels spokesperson Stacy Yutko said.

The vehicle giveaway is a partnership between Knoebels and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. It's open to current and future Knoebels employees over the age of 16.

"We wanted to just come up with a really fun way that matches the environment here at the park to incentivize team members that are currently here to stay here and people who are looking for a summer job to come join our team," Yutko said.

Like many other companies, the amusement park near Elysburg is having a hard time finding employees. Typically, Knoebels employs more than 2,000 people. This season that number is around 1,400.

Ideally, Knoebels would still like to hire several hundred more people. The park has not been able to open all its rides because of a lack of employees.

Dylan Taylor is in his seventh season working at the Cookie Nook food stand. He wants to win.

"I think that's pretty cool. I actually just graduated college, and now I'm starting to look for some other things that I can do," Taylor said. "I think a new car would open those possibilities a little more."