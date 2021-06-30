Beating the Heat at Knoebels Amusement Resort

People have found ways to stay cool, including spending time at the park.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Crystal Pool was the place to be on this hot day, as temperatures climbed above 90 degrees for the fourth day in a row.

"We just got here about 15 minutes ago and they're already soaking wet, they've already gone down the slide," Sara Seipel said.

Seipel and her family drove here from Allentown.

"We camped at Lake Glory Campground and it's impossible to stay in our camper all day long so this saved our lives to be here. It's the most wonderful place," she said.

"With 90-degree heat, we like to soak up the sun and splash in the water slides and cool off," Donna Dieffenbach said.

Dieffenbach and her husband are celebrating their anniversary here.

"We love it because it's a great place to cool off and enjoy family time," Dieffenbach said.

"We've really been looking forward to getting in the pool and cooling down because it's been a scorcher," Debbie Acker said.

Not everyone comes to Knoebels Crystal Pool to cool down.

On a day like this, water rides are a big draw at Knoebels Amusement Resort.

"It's wonderful, wonderful. We have free passes since we are staying at a cottage so that's even better," Acker added.

One downside, the Skloosh, which is one of Knoebels' popular water rides, is not able to operate this season because of staffing challenges.

It takes five employees to staff the Skloosh and extra manpower is something the park does not have this season.