NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A house fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday.

It started around 1:30 p.m. on Alpha Avenue in Ralpho Township near Elysburg.

We're told it was a brush fire that extended into the home.

No word on any injuries in the house fire in Northumberland County.