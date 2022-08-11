x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Scranton man dies from injuries in fire

The fire started in his home on Green Place on July 31.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton has died from injuries he received in a house fire last week.

Harry Layaou, 62, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. 

The coroner said he died from burns he got in a fire at his home on Green Place on July 31. The cause of death is listed as accidental.

Investigators believe Layaou was smoking cigarettes while using oxygen which may have sparked the fire.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story listed the incorrect address of the fire.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Mobile barbershop in Scranton giving free haircuts to kids

Before You Leave, Check This Out