Scranton man dies from injuries in fire

The fire started in his home on Green Place on July 31.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton has died from injuries he received in a house fire last week.

Harry Layaou, 62, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The coroner said he died from burns he got in a fire at his home on Green Place on July 31. The cause of death is listed as accidental.

Investigators believe Layaou was smoking cigarettes while using oxygen which may have sparked the fire.

