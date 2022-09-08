Deadly fire in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — The Carbon County coroner was called to a double-block home along Columbia Avenue after an early morning fire.
Firefighters said the fire started just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Palmerton fire chief said it took them a little over 2 and a half hours to get the fire under control.
A family member said that her 61-year-old aunt, who lived on one side of the double-block, died in the fire.
Neighbors said the other family was on vacation.
A state police fire marshal is investigating, but they said they don't suspect foul play.
