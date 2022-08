Flames broke out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon along Roosevelt Street.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County.

According to fire officials, flames broke out along Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville just after 4:30 p.m.

Everyone made it out safely. Officials say the fire caused significant damage to the apartment.

A fire marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire in Edwardsville.