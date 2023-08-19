Fire damages home in Northumberland County

Flames broke out shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday along Broadway Street in Upper Augusta Township near Sunbury.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUNBURY, Pa. — A home is destroyed and another heavily damaged after a fire in Northumberland County.

Fire crews were called to a home along Broadway Street in Upper Augusta Township near Sunbury shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

Crews are still on scene battling the flames.

There is no word yet if anyone was injured after the fire in Northumberland County.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.