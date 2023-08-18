Crews battle fire at Monroe County warehouse

The fire started before 10 a.m. Friday in Tobyhanna Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews from three counties are battling a smoky fire at a warehouse in Monroe County.

The fire started before 10 a.m. Friday in the back of the Medline Industries facility on Commercial Boulevard in Tobyhanna Township, near Blakeslee.

Crews from Monroe, Carbon, and Luzerne Counties responded.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

Medline Industries is a medical supply manufacturer headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.

Medline has more than 35,000 employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories, according to the company.