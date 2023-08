The fire started early Thursday in the place along Main Street.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Flames damaged an apartment and business in Monroe County early Thursday.

Crews were called to the place in the 500 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say an apartment above a business was heavily damaged. The business below had minor damage. A building next door was also damaged.

Everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Main Street reopened around 5:30 a.m.

At approximately 2:30 am on Thursday August 17th, the Stroudsburg Fire Department was called for an apartment fire on... Posted by Stroudsburg Fire Department on Thursday, August 17, 2023

