Wilkes-Barre man charged with Monroe County bank robbery

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A Luzerne County man is now facing charges after investigators say he robbed a bank in Monroe County last month.

A federal grand jury indicted Damen Drakeford, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, on Wednesday.

In the indictment, prosecutors say Drakeford robbed the M&T Bank branch on North 9th Street in Stroud Township on July 14.

After that robbery, Drakeford crashed his vehicle on an Interstate 80 onramp a took off on foot. He was captured shortly after that.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department, state police, and the FBI were part of the investigation.