Wilkes-Barre man charged with Monroe County bank robbery

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A Luzerne County man is now facing charges after investigators say he robbed a bank in Monroe County last month.
A federal grand jury indicted Damen Drakeford, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, on Wednesday.
In the indictment, prosecutors say Drakeford robbed the M&T Bank branch on North 9th Street in Stroud Township on July 14.
After that robbery, Drakeford crashed his vehicle on an Interstate 80 onramp a took off on foot. He was captured shortly after that.
The Stroud Area Regional Police Department, state police, and the FBI were part of the investigation.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.