Wilkes-Barre man charged with bank robbery in Monroe County

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A man is locked up after a bank robbery in Monroe County.
Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a man, later identified as David Stucker, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, entered the PNC Bank along Route 115 near Blakeslee just after 11 a.m. Saturday and handed the bank teller a note demanding money.
Police found Stucker shortly after on the roof of a house along Springer Lane, where he was taken into custody.
Stucker faces robbery, theft, and related charges in Monroe County.
