Wilkes-Barre man charged with bank robbery in Monroe County

Police responded to the robbery at PNC Bank along Route 115 near Blakeslee just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A man is locked up after a bank robbery in Monroe County.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a man, later identified as David Stucker, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, entered the PNC Bank along Route 115 near Blakeslee just after 11 a.m. Saturday and handed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Police found Stucker shortly after on the roof of a house along Springer Lane, where he was taken into custody.

Stucker faces robbery, theft, and related charges in Monroe County.