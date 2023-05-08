x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Monroe County

Wilkes-Barre man charged with bank robbery in Monroe County

Police responded to the robbery at PNC Bank along Route 115 near Blakeslee just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

More Videos

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A man is locked up after a bank robbery in Monroe County.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a man, later identified as David Stucker, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, entered the PNC Bank along Route 115 near Blakeslee just after 11 a.m. Saturday and handed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Police found Stucker shortly after on the roof of a house along Springer Lane, where he was taken into custody.

Stucker faces robbery, theft, and related charges in Monroe County.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Before You Leave, Check This Out