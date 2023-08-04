Lackawanna County man found guilty of third-degree murder

Taaj Blan of Moosic was convicted of third-degree murder Friday afternoon.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A man has been convicted in the shooting death of a man in Carbondale.

Taaj Blan of Moosic was charged with third-degree murder after Pernell Simmons was gunned down in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Street Apartments in Carbondale back in August of 2022.

Blan and his mother, Margaret Del Castillo, were charged in connection with the shooting.

Blan was found guilty of third-degree murder Friday afternoon. Del Castillo was found not guilty on charges of obstruction of justice, hindering apprehension, and tampering with evidence.

A sentencing date for Blan has yet to be announced.