STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A bank robbery led to a police chase in the Poconos Friday.

Investigators say someone robbed the M&T Bank along North 9th Street in Stroud Township just after noon.

Officers later found the suspect driving along Route 611.

A short chase followed until the suspect crashed on the Route 80 West ramp.

The suspect is locked up in Monroe County.