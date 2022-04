Crews are scene of a fire on North 1st Street Shamokin.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Firefighters are battling a blaze along North 1st Street in Shamokin.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

A viewer sent us pictures of the fire showing heavy smoke pouring from a home.

There's no word on any injuries.

Newswatch 16 has a crew headed to the scene. We'll have more information as it becomes available.