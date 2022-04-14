Father pleads guilty after deadly arson for-profit plot in Lackawanna County

Three men conspired to burn down a house along Roosevelt Street in Scranton to collect insurance money.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After a complicated arson for-profit plan in Lackawanna County, both men involved have pleaded guilty.

It happened in 2018; police say the owner of the home, Chad Kenowski, conspired with Brian Sweeting Junior and Brian Sweeting Senior to burn down a house along Roosevelt Street in Scranton to collect insurance money.

Brian Sweeting Junior died while setting the house on fire.

Investigators say while the fire was burning, Brian Sweeting Senior drove away.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and faces up to five years in prison.

Earlier this week, Chad Kenowski pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and arson; he could face up to fifty years in prison.