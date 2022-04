When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the back of the house.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — A home in Wayne County is damaged by flames.

Crews responded to a home along 3rd Street in Gouldsboro just before 4 p.m.

When they arrived, flames were shooting from the back of the house.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.