Crews battling fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Scranton early Friday morning.
It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Ash Street near Quincy Avenue in the city.
Smoke could be seen pouring into the sky.
There's no word if anyone was inside at the time of the fire or what caused Friday's morning fire in Scranton.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
