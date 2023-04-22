Community remembers fallen WWII soldier

Dozens of people gathered at a cemetery in Milton Saturday to honor a fallen World War II soldier.

MILTON, Pa. — A touching tribute to a man who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Army Private Horace Middleton grew up in Northumberland. He joined the United States Army on his 19th birthday and was killed in action in Burma in 1944 while fighting in World War II.

Middleton's remains were finally identified in October 2019, but his return home was delayed because of the pandemic.

Newswatch 16 was there last week when Middleton's remains were brought back to his childhood home in Northumberland before heading to the funeral home in Milton.

"I'm glad he's home, and we planted him in the ground now," Robert Stamm said.

Family members tell us they never gave up hope that his remains would be found. They even had a headstone made for him at Harmony Cemetery in Milton.

"It's nice that he can finally be with family. He's here where he's supposed to be, with his headstone," Tammy Long said.

Middleton was a firefighter in Northumberland before he left for World War II. Area firefighters wanted to pay tribute to their fallen brother.

"It's an honor to honor somebody that was able to give sacrifice to our country and allow us all to have freedoms that we have today and be able to live the lives that we live today. He gave his life for this country, and we feel that it's our duty to honor him," Milton Fire Chief Scott Derr said.

No one at the funeral knew Middleton personally but came together to give him a proper burial.

"Just the respect and honor for someone that made the ultimate sacrifice," John Bower said.

John Bower is a distant relative of Middleton's. He helped organize the service.

"Seven cousins went, and the seventh one finally came home. The other six were home by '46. Three of them are buried in this cemetery. He's home. He's finally home," Bower said.