Kent's Fest – A day of celebration for those with special needs

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating shows us the excitement surrounding the event that has not been held for a few years.

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The gymnasium on Lock Haven University's East Campus was full of people, smiles, dancing, and more. It was all a part of the 19th Kent's Fest.

"We are here for a day of fun, music, and celebration for individuals with exceptionalities," said organizer Erica Moore.

Kent's Fest is a talent show featuring kids with special needs.

"Kent's Fest is in memorial of Kent Glossner. He was a student here at Lock Haven University. He passed away. He loved music and was a guitar player," Moore said.

There were 37 classrooms from Clinton, Lycoming, and Centre counties at this year's Kent's Fest. This is the first time they have been able to host the event in years.

"It has been missed. When the community found out that the event was happening again, I got emails, and everyone was so excited and happy to have it back," Moore said.

Haley Enders, a middle school teacher in Jersey Shore, says her students put a lot of time into preparation.

"Between props and practicing and figuring out what we were doing, a few months' worth," Enders said.

Her student Giovanni Hamilton was excited to show off his dance moves.

"It's been good and awesome. I like dancing on stages," Giovanni said.

"It is amazing to watch them be so proud of the work that they put into something. They work so hard at this," Enders said.

Everyone will go home with an award.

"We have an award ceremony at the end. Whether it is a group performance or a solo performance, everyone here is a winner," Moore added.

Organizers say they plan to host this event again next year.