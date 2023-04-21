Bucknell Greenway opened for Earth Day in Union County

The four-mile, multi-use path makes more of the campus accessible to the community.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — As part of its Earth Day celebrations, Bucknell University in Union County opened part of its four-mile walking trail on Friday.

The Bucknell Greenway has been in the works for more than a decade.

The trail will connect the main campus to the athletic fields across Route 15.

"You'll be able to experience the university in all its splendor and grandeur, from the river to the beautiful buildings, to the lawns to the west fields here," said Bucknell University President John Braverman.

"It's connecting us with the community. It's connecting us with everyone on campus, and people are so excited about using it," said Victor Udo, Bucknell's director of campus sustainability.

Part of the path will be handicapped accessible.