Child sex charges against Northumberland County man

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County are asking for more information regarding a man facing child sex abuse charges.

Robert Taylor, 72, from Mount Carmel, is awaiting trial on charges of child rape and child pornography.

He's accused of raping a child in his home and having more than 300 files of child porn on electronic devices.

Police believe there may be more victims. They're asking anyone with information to contact the state police station in Stonington at 570-286-5601.