String of break-ins at laundromats

Troopers say burglars hit several laundry businesses in Northumberland and Union Counties.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games.

Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning.

The game of skill machines were broken into, and money was stolen.

The owners say the damage to the machines totals more than $100,000.

If you have any information, call state police.