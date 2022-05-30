A sunny Memorial Day at Shikellamy State Park

Many people had off from work today, so Memorial Day is a good time to spend with family.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Since the fabridam is down for repairs, boating season is off to a late start at Lake Augusta. But that did not stop people from enjoying the other things Shikellamy State Park has to offer, like the pavilions. That's where Newswatch 16 found the Funk family.

"Memorial Day and we come to the park," Bonnie Funk said.

The Funk family has been gathering at this park on Memorial Day for nearly 25 years to celebrate its family reunion. Some family members are veterans.

"It's really fun that we're able to get everybody together at least for one day," Funk said.

As for the weather, Vicky Moyer of Sunbury thinks it's perfect. "If it's up in the 90s I'm here," Moyer said.

Every pavilion and almost every picnic table was filled at Shikellamy State Park as people gathered for Memorial Day celebrations.

"Every Memorial Day we celebrate because my brother, nieces and nephews were all in the service. My one uncle passed away in the service," Moyer said.

"That's what we're here for. They died so we can do, our freedom," Bob Morgan said.

Bob Morgan lives in Scranton, but is visiting family in the Sunbury area.

"I was in the military and everybody thinks freedom is free. It's not. I'm taking advantage of what my buddies died for, coming out and spending time with my family," Morgan said.

Bob and all of the families we spoke with have not forgotten the true meaning of Memorial Day.