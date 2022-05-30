Fallen vets honored in West Wyoming

Communities throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania paused Monday to observe Memorial Day and honor our fallen veterans.

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Cousins Cadence and Kaylee were practicing their routine in Ralph Dailey Memorial Park in West Wyoming for its annual parade.

Something they take pride in.

"And I want to be able to do it until I graduate," said Kaylee Zeller.

For these girls from Exeter, this Memorial Day performance is not just about the routine, it's also about family.

"Because I had a lot of people, I had a few people in my family who are veterans and marines so we like to celebrate it," said Cadence Keler of Exeter.

"Fourth of July and Memorial Day were actually my pop's favorite things to celebrate and it makes me upset at the same time because he passed away and just knowing that it's his favorite holiday I celebrate it as much as I can," added Zeller.

It turns out the parade in West Wyoming was not only a family affair on the streets but on the sidewalks, too.

"We go out every year to see the Memorial Day Parade. Get some candy watching trucks go by. It's fun," said Macie Wayorowski of West Wyoming.

Macie and her family are thankful for the sunshine and the candy, but they know what this display of patriotism is all about.

"Especially in my age. You've known somebody that didn't I remember yet back in high school. People that were drafted that didn't come back from that far back. We wouldn't we wouldn't have the country that we do have the freedoms we do have a word for those people. They're true heroes," said Macie's grandfather John Wayorowski of West Wyoming.