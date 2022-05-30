Honoring the fallen and the passing of a mayor in Dupont

On this Memorial Day, a parade and ceremony were held in Dupont to honor the fallen as well as a mayor.

DUPONT, Pa. — Fifty-nine white crosses line the fence outside the VFW Post 4909 in Dupont. Each one for a member of this community who didn't make it home from war.

"When you're looking at those prices, could you imagine the patriotism and the number of people from our beautiful little town of Dupont who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Luzerne County Judge Fred Pierantoni during a speech at the ceremony.

These veterans and the countless others who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored with a parade and ceremony on Memorial Day.

But the community also wanted to take a moment to honor its Mayor, Daniel Lello, who died over the weekend after a battle with ALS.

"He's gonna, his car is gonna be empty. We have the sign on this side and the mayor is black on this side. So we're gonna have him empty in the car today as a memorial to him. A tribute to him because he was a great guy. Always loved who was mayor for many, many years," said Lello's brother Tom Lello.

Lello was very active with the VFW and he served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

"He not only served his country with valor and dignity. He served this town with love, respect, friendship, and gratitude for every single person that's here today. I am honored to have known him. I thank him for making me volunteer for things. For showing me what it means to come from a place where people support you where they stand by you in your times of need," said Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura-Kravitz during a speech at the ceremony.

Lello's family says he was here for the Memorial Day Observations in spirit and a send-off like this was fitting.

"Very fitting that he was grand marshal, it's too bad. He wasn't here, he passed. And I'm just glad that they're still going to honor him today. There's so few signs on the cars and it's very, very touching for everybody here today," added his brother, Tom.

There will be a viewing on Thursday and a funeral on Friday for Lello in Dupont.