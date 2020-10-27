Geisinger changes visitation policy to limit visitors

Geisinger will restrict routine in-person visits to hospitalized patients until further notice because of the increase in coronavirus cases.

DANVILLE, Pa. — In the last few months, Geisinger has seen an increase of patients with Covid-19 requiring hospitalization.

In July the health system averaged 15 patients at all of its hospitals.

There has been a steady climb since August.

"Across all of our hospitals in the mid to upper 70s and going up into the 80s earlier on late last week," Dr. J. Edward Hartle said.

Dr. Hartle is Geisinger's Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

He says because of the increase in cases, Geisinger is changing its visitation policy.

"We felt that we needed to proceed back basically with restrictions to routine visitations similar to what we had in March April timeframe," Dr. Hartle said.

Doulas, who out help in the maternity ward, and clergy are not considered visitors.

"We've added one exception onto it which is allowing individuals one visitor to occur at the time of discharge," Dr. Hartle said.

Other exceptions include patients who are medically unstable, dying, delivering mothers, minors, patients with developmental disabilities or disruptive behavior, and emergency room patients.

Dr. Hartle is especially concerned because of the flu season.

"If you've got individuals now coming in from the community with symptoms that are indistinguishable between the flu and Covid, then all of those individuals are going to have to be tested for both Covid and flu," Dr. Hartle said.