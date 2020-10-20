Doctors discuss third wave of COVID-19

As the weather gets colder, Geisinger doctors are concerned about another resurgence of the coronavirus.

DANVILLE, Pa. — For months, health officials have discussed a fall resurgence of COVID-19. Now that the weather is cooler, officials at Geisinger are seeing an increase in positive cases. Doctors say it's a combination of people spending more time indoors and people becoming complacent.

"The term COVID fatigue is being used. People are just accepting it and really letting their guard down. They've had enough of being careful, and they're just going to go back to normal," said Dr. Gerald Maloney, Geisinger's chief medical officer for hospital services.

Dr. Maloney says Geisinger currently has its highest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations since July. There has been a significant increase in the last two to three weeks.

"The rate of positives per 100 tests is also on the upswing. That shows that there is more prevalence in the community, so there are more people out there that I can actually get it from."

Dr. Maloney says it's more important than ever to get a flu shot.

"If we happen to have COVID and the flu together, it will both overwhelm the health system, and then any individual unfortunate enough to contract both will really be in trouble."

Dr. Maloney advises people to practice good hygiene, wear masks, and practice social distancing.

"The science is still what it's always been. The only way that I can get it is from somebody that has had it. If I can't breathe in what you breathe out, then I'm safe. Masks and distance are the way that we do that," Dr. Maloney added.